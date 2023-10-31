Man Dies in A-T-V Accident While Visiting Upstate New York
New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash involving an out-of-state man and an ATV in the North Country.
Troopers say they're investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred on October 27, 2023, on Domser Road in the town of Boonville, in Oneida County.
The preliminary investigation has determined that at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 2006 Polaris Sportsman 700 ATV, operated by 30-year-old Andrii Yavorskyi, from Norwalk, Connecticut was traveling west on Domser Road when he lost control of the ATV on a sharp curve in the road. Troopers say Yavorskyi then drove off the roadway and the ATV overturned.
Troopers say Yavorskyi was ejected from the ATV and as a result of injuries he received, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers discovered that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
"New York State law requires all ATV drivers and passengers must wear USDOT-approved helmets and eye protection while using ATVs. Either a motorcycle helmet or motocross helmet are acceptable types of helmets to wear while using an ATV."
Meanwhile, New York State is one of the states in the nation that does not require a driver's license to operate an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV). However, restrictions do apply to minors. Individuals under the age of 15 can operate an all-terrain vehicle only under the supervision of an adult or after the completion of an ATV training safety course. Safety training courses must be approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles, and they’re available throughout the state. Critics say, often times these restrictions are not enforced.
