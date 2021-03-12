Utica Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a backyard outside of a home on the 1600 block of Sunset Ave.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Kelvin Valladres of Utica. Police say he died of gunshot wounds. They are calling it a homicide investigation and say they actively pursuing leads in the case.

Police say they were called to the scene early Friday morning.

...We will provide more updates as they become available....

