A 21-year-old man faces multiple charges of forcible touching after Utica Police received numerous complaints from woman who were groped and grabbed downtown this week.

Cops say calls started coming in around 8:30 on Tuesday morning from three separate women who said there were approached downtown by a man who began talking to them, then started to grab their 'intimate parts.'

Police say the victims defended themselves and the man ran off.

A fourth call was made to police at around 9:00 from Union Station in Utica from a woman who said a man matching the same description cornered her in an elevator and forcibly touched her, police said. Once again, when the victim began to defend herself the man suspect ran off, police said.

The UPD's patrol division responded and detained a man matching the suspect's description. Police say a positive identification was made soon after.

Maung Aung of Utica was charged with four counts of forcible touching.

Unlike many charges related to offenses of a sexual nature, forcible touching is not a felony under New York State law.

Aung was arraigned on the four misdemeanor charges and released following arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

