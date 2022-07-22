Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Marcy, Suspect In Custody
UPDATED 3:11 PM- State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning in Marcy.
Troopers say they were called to an apartment above the Empire Dance Center on River Road just before 8:00 Friday morning, where they found a 30-year-old Utica man with multiple stab wounds.
Police say the victim was in a physical altercation with another man when he was stabbed with a knife.
The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Kunkel Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries
The other man involved in the altercation was located by Troopers a short time later walking down Maynard Drive.
So far, no charges have been filed and no names are being released.
The investigation is continuing.
State Police were assisted at the scene by NYS University Police, Maynard Fire Department, and Kunkel Ambulance.
