UPDATED 3:11 PM- State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning in Marcy.

Troopers say they were called to an apartment above the Empire Dance Center on River Road just before 8:00 Friday morning, where they found a 30-year-old Utica man with multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim was in a physical altercation with another man when he was stabbed with a knife.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Kunkel Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries

The other man involved in the altercation was located by Troopers a short time later walking down Maynard Drive.

So far, no charges have been filed and no names are being released.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by NYS University Police, Maynard Fire Department, and Kunkel Ambulance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Original Story:

State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened this morning in Marcy.

Troopers say a man was stabbed several times in the parking lot between Empire Dance and the Riverside Diner just before 8:00.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police do have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is continuing.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

