NY Man Survives Motorcycle Crash with Deer, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After

NY Man Survives Motorcycle Crash with Deer, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After

Angela Waye/ThinkStock

A 73-year-old man who struck a deer while driving his motorcycle in Western New York survived the crash but died soon after.

According to New York State Police, Frank Butcher, 73, was traveling on Akron Road in the town of Royalton when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Royalton is approximately one-hour West of Rochester.

Arriving Troopers say Butcher was coherent and appeared to have suffered only minor injuries, but did require treatment. However, police say as Butcher was being transported to Millard Filmore Hospital in the Buffalo-area, he went into cardiac arrest. Despite life saving efforts, Butcher - of Lockport, NY - would later be pronounced dead, state police said.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his official cause of death, police said, adding that it is still considered an active investigation.

Top 10 New York Politicians Who Have Been Arrested

The list is long but distinguished

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians

The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.
Filed Under: fatal accident, fatal motorcycle accident, new york state police
Categories: New York News, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top