Country Star Adds Another Stop To Upstate NY For His 2022 Tour

If you missed this guy the first time he came to Central New York this year, you'll have another chance to see him this fall.

Brett Young is officially extending his tour past this Summer, and into the Fall. He is now adding over a dozen new show dates, starting on September 15th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

Brett Young has grown a strong following since his start, coming up with hits like "In Case You Didn't Know", "Like I Loved You", and "Mercy". His original 2022 tour had 13 show dates and was a great success, encouraging him to keep the fun going until the end of the year.

One of these extended dates has Brett coming back to New York State. He will be coming to Keane Stud in Amenia, New York on Saturday, September 17th. If you don't know where that is, it's a small town located just east of Poughkeepsie.

This isn't the first time Young has visited New York this year. His original tour brought him to the Turning Stone Event Center in Verona back on April 9th. The show was a complete success, with people coming from all over the state to see him.

Tickets for Brett Youngs extended tour go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10am. You can get your tickets by visiting his website.

