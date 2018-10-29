Man Wanted In Oneida Home Invasion Captured

One of two men wanted by Oneida City Police in a home invasion robbery on October 19th has been captured.

Christopher Santalli was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force at a home in Stuebenville, Ohio.

Santalli is facing numerous charges, including burglary, robbery, assault, menacing and unlawful imprisonment.

A second suspect, Victor Clemente, remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Oneida City Police at (315) 363-2323.