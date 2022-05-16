Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant in Oneida County.

The New York State Police says 31-year-old Franklin Velazquez has an active warrant from the Vernon Town Court.

Franklin Velazquez Graphic and Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) Franklin Velazquez Graphic and Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) loading...

Velazquez is charged with felony strangulation from an incident that is alleged to have occurred on June 2, 2021.

He is specifically charged with the following:

Strangulation in the Second Degree

Harassment in the Second Degree

Velazquez is described as being a white male who is six feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000 or e-mail Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Police advise that citizens who have seen Velazquez should not approach him or attempt to take any action other than calling police.

Franklin Velazquez Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) Franklin Velazquez Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) loading...

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

