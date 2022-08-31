A man masked with a motorcycle helmet robbed the Turin Road Mart in Rome and police are hoping photos of his helmet or his getaway truck will turn up some leads.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday evening - August 30 - at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the mini-mart located at 8199 Turin Road - in Rome's outer district, according to New York State Police.

Surveillance photos released by New York State Police in connection with a robbery at the Turin Road Mart in Rome's outer district on August 30,2022. credit NYSP. Surveillance photos released by New York State Police in connection with a robbery at the Turin Road Mart in Rome's outer district on August 30,2022. credit NYSP. loading...

The suspect is believed to be a white male between 5 and 6-feet-tall. His face is covered with the red and white motorcycle helmet (see photo) and he was wearing a black rain jacket, police said. While demanding money from the clerk, the man put his hand in his pocket, gesturing as though he had a gun, however, police say no gun was ever displayed.

Police did not say how much he made off with, but say he drove away in a black Ram pickup truck with no license plates. Anyone with information on the case, or who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos, is asked to call State Police in Oneida at 315-366-6000.

