Manhunt Underway for Parents of Alleged Michigan High School Shooter

UPDATE: 12/04/2021 4:01am James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused shooter Ethan Crumbley, have been captured.

Police say that a tip from a community member led them to a commercial building in Detroit where the couple was hiding.

Original Story: A multi-agency manhunt is underway for the parents of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley.

James and Jennifer Crumbley disappeared within hours of being charges with Involuntary Manslaughter.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School, killing at least four students and injuring others.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan A "Be On the Lookout" (BOLO) alert has been issued for the two.

Authorities say that they are driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with Michigan plate DQG 5203.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. Authorities are also asking anyone with information a to where they may have gone to contact police.

James and Jennifer Crumbley Photo Courtesy: Oakland County Sheriff's Officea

According to a story posted today by Mike Martindale and James David Dickson of The Detroit News the couple's attorneys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, said the husband and wife "are returning to the area to be arraigned." Citing the fact that the prosecutor made charges to the public first, the attorneys said that the Crumbleys "...left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

Despite the comments from the attorneys, the U.S. Marshal's Office has joined the search.

