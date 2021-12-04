Parents Captured After Son Charged in Oxford School Shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE, The Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday.

Detroit police say James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork.

Officers were called to the location after a tip from a community member.

A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.

Original Story: Manhunt Underway for Parents of Alleged Michigan School Shooter

Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021 Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021

Ornaments Made by Clinton Elementary School Students On Display in Nation’s Capital Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is displaying Christmas ornaments made by fifth grade students at Clinton Central Elementary School at her office in the nation’s capital.

Bill Cosby Through the Years Bill Cosby Through the Years