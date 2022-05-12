Can Your Job Discriminate Against You For Using Marijuana In New York State?
New York State just approved another round of cannabis cultivators, aka farms that can legally grow marijuana. That means that things are moving in the right direction to get the legal adult-use cannabis industry up and running. While marijuana use is legal in the state, there are no dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges just yet (outside of medicinal marijuana). The 36 new licenses indicate progress being made to set up the state's cannabis industry infrastructure. But here's the thing, using marijuana or marijuana products is not quite a 'free-for-all.' there are still rules and regulations to abide by.
Can an employer discriminate against a cannabis user in New York State?
The answer is both yes, and no. There are certain instances when marijuana use can be an issue when it comes to your job. Here's what you need to know:
New York State Issues 36 More Cannabis Cultivator Licenses
New York has issued 36 new cultivator licenses, which permit farms around the state to grow cannabis. The 36 licenses are in addition to the 52 issued in April. The 88 farms were selected out of more than 200 that applied. One of the conditions of the licenses is that the farms had to have previously grown cannabinoid hemp,
