New York State just approved another round of cannabis cultivators, aka farms that can legally grow marijuana. That means that things are moving in the right direction to get the legal adult-use cannabis industry up and running. While marijuana use is legal in the state, there are no dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges just yet (outside of medicinal marijuana). The 36 new licenses indicate progress being made to set up the state's cannabis industry infrastructure. But here's the thing, using marijuana or marijuana products is not quite a 'free-for-all.' there are still rules and regulations to abide by.

Can an employer discriminate against a cannabis user in New York State?

The answer is both yes, and no. There are certain instances when marijuana use can be an issue when it comes to your job. Here's what you need to know:

Can Your Job Discriminate Against You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

New York has issued 36 new cultivator licenses, which permit farms around the state to grow cannabis. The 36 licenses are in addition to the 52 issued in April. The 88 farms were selected out of more than 200 that applied. One of the conditions of the licenses is that the farms had to have previously grown cannabinoid hemp,

When You Can't Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Here's The Penalty For Getting Caught Driving While High In New York State Before you decide to consume cannabis and then illegally drive under the influence in New York, you should know the real cost of your decision. Not only will you have to pay up in dollars, but you'll also pay with time, a hit to your license, and possibly injury or death.

The penalties for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are pretty harsh in New York according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.