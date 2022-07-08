Stefon Diggs Looks Like a Beast in New Training Video

The Bills broke mandatory mini-camp a few days back, and players have some time to themselves before training camp later this month. Stefon Diggs isn't taking any time off though.

When the Bills broke mini-camp, several players left town for some downtime, before the dog days of summer kick in, and the team starts training camp on July 24th at St. John Fisher University after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

If you are looking to go to training camp this year, season ticket members can claim tickets starting on July 13th. Tickets go on sale to registered Bills Mobile App users on July 14th at 10 am. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 pm the same day.

So what are the players doing between now and July 24th? Well Stefon Diggs, for one, is in Los Angeles training for the upcoming season. A video just surfaced online of him putting in work for the upcoming season, that is sure to get any Bills fan pumped.

Parts of the video look like some crazy virtual reality version of Tron (we know we're dating ourselves with that reference), and Diggs looks to be in amazing shape for the upcoming season.

Diggs has been lighting it up on the field since his college days at Maryland. He rose to national stardom after the Minneapolis Miracle and was eventually traded to the Buffalo Bills along with the Vikings' seventh-round draft pick for the Bills first (Which was used eventually on WR Justin Jefferson), fifth, and sixth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

