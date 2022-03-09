It was like a scene from a movie. A Saint Lawrence County man is under arrest after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles in an attempt to get away from police.

New York State Police say they responded to an address in the town of Waddington after receiving a call about a stolen vehicle at approximately 1:27pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Police say when they arrived they were told that a driver who allegedly fired a gun into the air from his vehicle in Massena had crashed on State Route 37 in Waddington. According to the report he is then accused of pointing a handgun at a Good Samaritan - who was passing by to help him - and stole a truck that was unattended.

Get our free mobile app

State Police say a trooper then spotted the stolen vehicle which hit the trooper's patrol vehicle. The driver, later identified as 51-year-old Raymond G. Caron III of Massena, then drove off on State Route 37 toward Ogdensburg. The NYSP initiated a pursuit and were able to disable the vehicle by using a spike strip just outside of the city of Ogdensburg. Caron then ran out of and away from the vehicle and then, according to police, stole a second vehicle.

An officer from the Ogdensbrg Police Department joined the pursuit and made physical contact with the second stolen vehicle. The vehicle spun around and hit a State Police patrol vehicle head on.

Caron was brought to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

WIBX has reached out about other potential injuries.

Police say charges against Caron are pending.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York Chuck D'Imperio

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale! If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?