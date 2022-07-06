Syracuse Police Recover Stolen Car With Baby in the Backseat

A car with a toddler in the backseat was stolen in the city of Syracuse this morning.

Law enforcement officials say a call to 911 came in shortly before 11:00 a.m. that someone drove off with a gray Ford Fusion on the 600 block of Wolf Street, and that the vehicle contained an 18-month old child.

Fortunately, approximately an hour later, authorities said they had located the vehicle less than a half-mile away from the location it had been stolen - near the 100 block of Murray Street - according to Syracuse.com.

The report said when the vehicle was recovered the young child was still inside and appeared to be unharmed. However, the person responsible has not been identified or located.

It is unclear at this time why the baby was left unattended in the vehicle, and whether the car was left running, or if it had to be hot-wired.

The incident happened just a few blocks from NBT Bank Stadium.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5200.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

