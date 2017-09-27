Update: As of just before 8:00 a.m. Jim Piccola informed us the power has been restored.

More than 1,000 people are without power in Oneida County. The power outage is impacting areas in Westmoreland, Whitesboro, New Hartford, New York Mills and Oriskany.

Jim Piccola from the NYS DOT tells WIBX that the Oneida County 911 Center has requested traffic control assistance on Commercial Drive in New Hartford as a result of the outage, but as of right now there are no details as to the cause. According to The National Grid website, the following numbers are calculations of customers affected.

Town of Kirkland: 562

Village of Oriskany: 395

Town of Westmoreland: 534

Town of Whitestown: 429

National Grid estimates that the issue should be resolved by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation: