Max Cleland Dies; Senator and Veteran Lost Limbs in Vietnam

By JEFF AMY, The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade blast in Vietnam and went on to represent his native Georgia in the U.S. Senate, has died.

Cleland also served as administrator of the Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a state senator. The Democrat served just one Senate term, losing to Republican Saxby Chambliss in 2002.

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press. He was 79.

