Mayor Announces Economic Development Project In Bagg’s Square

Adirondack Barrel Cooperage will be relocating from Remsen to Bagg’s Square in Utica.

The City’s Urban Renewal Agency approved the project today, with final approval needed from the Common Council.

“I am pleased to announce that Adirondack Barrel Cooperage’s new home will be in Utica," said Mayor Robert Palmieri. "This is an exciting project that will enhance and build upon all the positive activity that is occurring near the Auditorium and throughout Bagg’s Square.

ADK Barrel builds oak barrels for the craft beverage industry.

The project will include an expanded area for manufacturing, along with factory tours, a restaurant, a tasting room and a potential distillery.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $2 to $5 million dollars.