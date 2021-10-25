Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri, along with the HomeOwnershipCenter, are announcing the implementation of a residential rehabilitation program.

The $2 million investment will cover up to $25,000 of eligible exterior rehabilitation costs for landlords and homeowners who live in financially distressed districts and were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Residential rehabilitation is vital to community development and has ancillary benefits. When a resident improves the condition of their home, it improve the entire block and neighborhood. We want to do everything possible to encourage home improvements, and I commend the HomeOwnershipCenter for helping to develop this important program," said Mayor Palmieri.

The program is part of Phase One of Utica’s Prosperity Initiative, which was announced in June.

As part of the initiative, the city solicited public input to determine the community’s top priorities, projects and programs.

More information about the program, including eligibility and to sign up for notification of

application availability, can be found at the HomeOwnershipCenter’s website unhs.org, or call (315) 724-4197.

“The HomeOwnershipCenter is happy to be partnering with the City of Utica on this program. We recognize that many people have had to make the decision to delay repairs and maintenance on their properties over the last year and a half. This program will ensure that homeowners and landlords in the city of Utica that were most adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic get much needed assistance to stabilize and improve their housing, " said HomeOwnershipCenter CEO Danielle Smith.

Last week, the City unveiled an initiative to expand child care hours at the United Way's Academics program at the DeSales Center.

The city will be unveiling the initiative’s Phase Two projects later this week.

