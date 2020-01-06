Medicaid, Pot to Drive NY Politics in 2020

New York lawmakers are set to return to Albany this week for the start of the new legislative session. Last year, Democrats who control both legislative houses passed a tsunami of bills long desired by liberals. This year, they are set to tackle complicated and weedy topics that failed to pass. Big issues are expected to include a looming $6 billion deficit fueled by ballooning Medicaid costs and possible legalization of recreational marijuana. Gov. Andrew Cuomo kicks things off with his annual State of the State address Wednesday.

