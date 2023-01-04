New York Lawmakers Get Nice Raise In 2023

The arrival of the new year means a lot of new things for us in New York.

Not only do we have all of the New Years' Resolutions that we're embarking on this year, but there are also a ton of new laws that are on the books that take effect in 2023.

There are some new benefits that workers in New York are now entitled to, along with a nice pay raise for those who work a minimum-wage job.

But minimum wage workers aren't the only ones in the Empire State who are getting pay raises this year.

Right before she was inaugurated for her next term as Governor, Kathy Hochul signed a new bill that gave lawmakers in New York a huge raise. That raise now makes legislators in New York the highest-paid state legislators in the country.

New York State Senate Bill S9617 / Assembly Bill A10730 has given our state representatives a $32,000 per year raise, or a 29% over their previous salary. The base salary for a New York State Senator or Member of the Assembly is now $142,000 per year.

State representatives in California are the next highest salary at $119,000 per year. In comparison, Federal lawmakers make a base salary of $174,000 per year.

Lawmakers across the country at all levels have a special ability that most people who work do not have, the ability to vote and give themselves a raise. This is the 2nd raise that New York Lawmakers have approved for themselves since 2018.

Back in 2019, the Buffalo Common Council and Mayor voted themselves a raise as well.

