Meet All Empire State Athletes at Tokyo Olympics Including 3 From CNY

The Olympic Games are finally being held after a year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several athletes representing Team USA from New York State come from Central New York, including Syracuse, Fayetteville, Watkins Glen, and Ithaca.

The games, still being called Tokyo 2020, will be held from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8. There are a few events kicking off a few days earlier, including baseball, softball, and football, which will all start on July 21.

339 events will held across 33 sports in 41 different venues. Check out the full Olympic schedule at Olympics.com.

See the New York athletes who will vie for a medal at this year's Olympics in Tokyo.

