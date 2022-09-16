Mel C Says She Was Sexually Assaulted Before First-Ever Spice Girls Concert

Mel C opened up about the time she was sexually assaulted before her first-ever concert with the Spice Girls.

The "I Turn to You" singer made the revelation during her recent appearance on Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast.

Content warning below // sexual assault

Mel C (real named Melanie Chisholm) alleged she was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist. The incident occurred at a hotel spa in Istanbul, Turkey, back in 1997.

She explained that after weeks spent rehearsing for the group's first show, dealing with costume fittings, makeup, hair and choreography in the process, she wanted to treat herself to a message at her hotel.

"What drives me is being on stage, being a performer, so here we were, the eve of the first-ever Spice Girls show, so I treat myself to a massage in the hotel," Mel C began, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"And what happened to me — I kind of buried, immediately, because there were other things to focus on. I didn’t want to make a fuss but also I didn’t have time to deal with it," Mel C continued.

The pop star said she "didn’t deal with it at the time," but has since realized over the years that the incident remained "buried" deep in her mind.

The incident flooded back to her when she began writing her new memoir, Who I Am, out Thursday (Sept. 15).

"It came to me in a dream, or I kind of woke up and it was in my mind. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I haven’t even thought about having that in the book.' Then, of course, I had to think, 'Well, do I want to reveal this?' And I just thought, actually, I think it’s really important for me to say it, and to finally deal with it and process it," she continued.

Mel C did not go into specifics about the incident, only that she "felt violated" and "very vulnerable" at the time. She decided to finally share her story to hopefully help other victims of sexual assault and abuse.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.