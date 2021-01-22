The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is getting a huge boost to their COVID-19 Response Fund thanks to a generous donation from an area business.

Foundation officials announced Friday morning that they would be ramping up their efforts to support those in need during the course of the Pandemic by way of their Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund. Officials say the MetLife Foundation announced a $150,000 contribution to that fund and that money will go a long way.

Community Foundation President and CEO Alicia Dicks says, "With the impact of COVID-19 growing in our area, it’s more important than ever that we all support the nonprofits helping the community get through this crisis. It’s clear that the services they provide will continue to see increased demand from those in need, and we want to ensure these organizations can continue to meet those needs."

Officials with the Community Foundation say that over the last several months they have been able to provide over $1 Million to nonprofit organizations for personal protective equipment, technology needs, food, supplies and more. Officials hope the generosity of the MetLife Foundation will inspire other community members and businesses to also contribute to the fund and the relief effort.

MetLife Vice-President of Global Claims Brian Sciortino says the company wants to do whatever they can to help alleviate financial burdens brought on by the COVID-19 virus. Sciortino says, "Along with its local partners, the Community Foundation is working to address the unique needs of people and small businesses in Utica and its surrounding communities. We have many employees living and working in the area and are proud to support these efforts."

Not only will MetLife Foundation give the $150,000 donation, they will also match dollar-for-dollar individual donations up to $25,000. Members of the community can contribute via the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund site. Any amount given is appreciated and will be doubled thanks to MetLife. We need to continue to work together to navigate the road to recovery from COVID-19.