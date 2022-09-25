Buffalo Bills Safety Micah Hyde is Out For The Season

The Buffalo Bills are 24 hours away from their week 3 game in Miami against the fellow 2-0 Dolphins. It marks the first division game for the Buffalo and the second for Miami.

The Bills are highly regarded as the best team in the NFL at the moment, after the blowout wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. Their +55 point differential is by far the best in the league.

However, as fun as Monday night was at Highmark Stadium, it came with a cost as quite a few starters for the Bills were lost due to injury, including starting safety and team leader Micah Hyde.

Hyde left late in the game against the Titans with a neck injury and did not practice all week. The Buffalo News reported that Hyde sought a second medical opinion for his neck injury and head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out of Sunday’s week 3 game on Friday.

We now learn that Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

According to his agent Jack Bechta, Hyde is done for the remainder of the season with his injury and will be placed on season-ending IR.

They expect Hyde to make a full recovery and be ready for 2023.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news and says it is in fact a herniated disc.

Hyde has been on the field nearly the entire time during his time in Buffalo, which dates back to 2017. This means safety Jaquan Johnson will be a starter for the Bills and has been very impressive when called upon. Both Johnson and Poyer are in contract years, so this is a big moment for Johnson’s NFL future.

It’s a brutal loss for the Bills who have been fortunate to not lose more players to injury since 2020. Their outstanding defense will now be tested.

