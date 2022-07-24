See Midnight Star Syracuse JAMS FunkFest At The New York State Fair
Legendary soul group Midnight Star will be performing at the New York State Fair. You'll be able to catch them performing their hits like “Freak-A-Zoid,” “Operator,” “Tuff,” “Body Snatchers” and “No Parking (On the Dance Floor)", at Chevy Court stage on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 8:30 pm. Syracuse JAMS President Reggie Siegler told Syracuse.com,
The Funk Fest provides an opportunity for local and regional bands to showcase their talents on a large-scale professional platform while opening for national recording artists. It fills a void for diverse communities to enjoy age and culturally specific entertainment attracting many to see themselves represented at the Fair.
Tickets for the New York State Fair are on sale now. Tickets are super cheap, especially considering the lineup of artists that will be performing this year. Each ticket is just $3. People over the age of 65 and children under the age of 12 can get in free each day. Parking is affordable too; it's only $5 per vehicle to park in any of the fair's public lots.
***With fees, each admission ticket is $3.19 and each parking voucher is $5.23.
You will not be able to pay for admission or parking with cash at the gates, so you must buy in advance. You can purchase tickets and parking passes online or by calling Etix at 800-514-3849.
You can purchase tickets online and get more details here
The Great New York State Fair Is from August 24 Through September 5 In Syracuse
There are tons of 'big name' artists who will be hitting the stage at the NYS Fair this year. The concerts are free with paid fair admission. Here are all the artists that have been announced, so far.
Jimmie Allen
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 6 pm
Chevy Court
When Jimmie Allen performed at the Great New York State Fair in 2019, he was hailed as a star on the rise. Now, currently GRAMMY Award-nominated for Best New Artist and NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding New Artist after being named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year in 2021, it’s clear Jimmie Allen’s star has risen and shows no sign of slowing down.
Chevelle
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8 pm
Chevy Park
The hard-rockin' Loeffler brothers bring their band, Chevelle, back to the Great New York State Fair for the first show of the season at Chevy Park. The 8 p.m. concert on August 24 will mark the second appearance for Chevelle, which played the Fair in 2017.
Great White
Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 6 pm
Chevy Court
Great White, an 80s rock band whose musical recording and touring history spans more than four decades, is returning to the Great New York State Fair. Great White is known for their hits, including “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Rock Me,” and “House of Broken Love.”
The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T
Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 8 pm
Chevy Park
Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T and co-founder Mick Benzo is the first concert to be announced for the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Rap pioneer and actor Ice-T will bring Host Boogie Black and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell with Co-Host by Mick Benzo to the show, scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, August 25 at the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds as part of the Chevrolet Music Series.
Niko Moon
Friday, August 26, 2022, at 6 pm
Chevy Court
RCA Nashville breakthrough recording artist Niko Moon kicked off 2021 by topping multiple charts with his Platinum-selling debut single “GOOD TIME.” With more than 250 million on-demand streams, “GOOD TIME” helped catapult Moon to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and has been lauded as “a bottle-passin' campfire daydream” (Tennessean), solidifying the genre-defying entertainer’s reputation as “One of the most genuine and creative artists in country music right now” (THINK Country Music).
TLC
Friday, August 26, 2022, 8 pm
Chevy Park
TLC, one of the most popular female music groups of the 1990s – known for their signature pop, hip-hop, R&B sound and songs about female empowerment – will take to the Chevy Park Stage on the third day of the 2022 Fair. Perhaps best known for their number-one singles, “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs.”
Telsa
Saturday, August 27, 2022, 6 pm
Chevy Court
Hard-rocking outfit Tesla makes its third appearance at the Great New York State Fair with a Chevy Court concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27. It’s the first appearance since 2007 for the band behind hits including “Signs” and “Love Song.”
Foreigner
Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8 pm
Chevy Park
Foreigner and the Fair are conducting a search for a junior high, high school or college chorus to perform a 10-minute a cappella set about 30 minutes before Foreigner’s concert. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the band would invite a chorus onstage during the show to help sing the hit “I Want To Know What Love Is.” They’ve kept the tradition going since then by having the chorus perform before the show.
Boyz II Men
Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8 pm
Chevy Park
Grammy-winning vocal soul powerhouse group Boyz II Men will return to the Great New York State Fair for the first time since 2009 with an 8 p.m. Monday, August 29 performance on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 1 pm
Chevy Court
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone returns to the Great New York State Fair for a show full of 1960’s musical memories at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 30 on the Chevy Court stage. It will be the 12th appearance at the Fair for the singer of timeless hits such as “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “A Kind of a Hush,” and “I’m Henry the VIII I Am.” The show takes place on the second Senior Day. Admission for people aged 65 and up is free every day of the Fair.
Big & Rich
Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 6 pm
Chevy Court
Country music superstars Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy are inviting New Yorkers to join them for Happy Hour as they bring their “Peace, Love and Happy Hour” tour to the Great New York State Fair. The self-proclaimed “technicolor cowboys” first burst onto the country-music scene in 2003 and have entertained audiences for nearly two decades with country hits including “Save a Horse,” “Rollin’” “Lost in This Moment” and “Run Away with You.”
Boy George & Culture Club
Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 8 pm
Chevy Court
Perhaps best known for “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” the band is comprised of Boy George (lead vocals), Ron Hay (keyboards and guitar) and Mikey Craig (bass guitar). Culture Club rose to fame in the early 1980s with a string of top ten hits that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
38 Special
Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 6 pm
Chevy Court
Southern rockers 38 Special return to the Great New York State Fair with a Chevy Court concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. The band, famous for hits such as “Caught Up In You,” last performed at the Fair in 2019.
Nelly
Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 8 pm
Chevy Park
Fair fans will get to shake their tailfeathers all over again when Nelly returns to the Great New York State Fair for a performance.
Alex Miller
Thursday, September 1, 2022, 1 pm
Chevy Court
Rising country star Alex Miller will play the Great New York State Fair’s Chevy Court stage Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m., building on the success of his debut appearance last year. The Kentucky teenager who caught the ear of superstar Luke Bryan on American Idol with his throwback take on country music is touring behind his debut album.
Riley Green
Thursday, September 1, 2022, 8 pm
Chevy Park
Rising country artist Riley Green will make his debut visit to the Great New York State Fair September 1 at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The singer of the hit “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” was named the 2019 Male New Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.
Tai Verdes
Friday, September 2, 2022, 1 pm
Chevy Court
Platinum-selling breakout artist Tai Verdes will make his debut performance at the 2022 Great New York State Fair on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. on the Chevy Court stage. The rising star is known for his chart-topping hits such as “A-O-K,” and “Stuck In The Middle,” and has performed on The TODAY Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Verdes has been hailed by the likes of TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, New York Times, NPR, and more.
Gin Blossoms
Friday, September 2, 2022, at 6 pm
Chevy Court
Gin Blossoms return to the Great New York State Fair for the first time in more than two decades. The band, famous for its hits “Hey Jealousy,” “Til I Hear It From You” and “Follow You Down,” last appeared at the Fair in 1996. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.
24KGoldn
Friday, September 2, 2022, at 8 pm
Chevy Park
Rapper 24KGoldn, whose song with Iann Dior, “Mood,” set music chart records, will make his Great New York State Fair debut Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. “Mood” became the first song ever to top four Billboard music charts at the same time.
You can find all the info you need to plan your trip to the New York State Fair here
COIN
Saturday, September 3, 2022, 2 pm
Chevy Park
COIN brings its brand of bright indie pop music to the 2022 Great New York State Fair September 3 at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. It’s the State Fair debut for the 10 year old band, best known for its single “Talk Too Much.”
Dropkick Murphys
Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 8 pm
Chevy Park
Boston’s great Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys return to the Great New York State Fair in 2022 for its fourth performance in a row. The band behind “Tessie” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” will take the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.
City Girls
Sunday, September 4, 2022, 8 pm
Chevy Park
Rap duo City Girls will make their Great New York State Fair debut with an 8 p.m. Chevy Park show on Sunday, September 4. Miami-based Yung Miami and JT are known for their single “Act Up” and their contribution to Drake’s hit “In My Feelings.”
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute
Monday, September 5, 2022, 1 pm
Before New York State Fair visitors go their “Separate Ways” at the end of the Fair’s 2022 run, they will have an opportunity to enjoy a Journey tribute band that has a reputation of delivering the “most authentic 80s Journey concert experience” in the business.
Night Ranger
Monday, September 5, 2022, at 4 pm
Chevy Court
Arena rockers Night Ranger will make their fourth appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first since 2014. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.