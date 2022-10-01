Mila Kunis Says Jackie’s With the Wrong Guy in ‘That ‘70s Show’ Sequel: ‘I Called BS’

Mila Kunis doesn't agree with where Jackie ends up in the upcoming That '70s Show sequel. In particular, she's not a fan of how the character's love life plays out.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Kunis revealed who Jackie ends up with in That '90s Show.

If you've always shipped Jackie and Fez (played by Wilmer Valderrama), be prepared for disappointment, as it turns out Jackie winds up with Kelso (played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher).

"My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird 'cause we shouldn't have been," Kunis said.

"You know what, I called BS. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended — to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think," she continued.

In the original sitcom, which aired from 1998 to 2006, Kelso eventually has a daughter, Betsy, with Brooke Rockwell (Shannon Elizabeth). In the show's seventh season, Kelso attempted to reconcile with Jackie, but she rejects him.

During the show's original run, Kelso and Jackie had a turbulent relationship that saw them break up and make up several times over.

"Now we're like 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we're married with a kid. And I was like, 'I don't know about this one," Kunis continued.

However, she did add that fans of That '70s Show will love That '90s Show.

That '70s Show spanned eight seasons and starred Kunis, Kutcher, Valderrama, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong.