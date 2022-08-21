Sherlock Holmes’ sleuthing sister Enola is back in a new sequel to her hit Netflix movie. Once again Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock. The sequel, Enola Holmes 2, comes from the same creative team as the original: Director Harry Bradbeer, and writer Jack Thorne. (The films are based on a series of young adult novels called The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.)

While we’re still waiting on a full trailer for the film, there is a whole new batch of images from Enola Holmes 2 we can share right now. Check them out below:

Enola Holmes 2 First-Look Images Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock Holmes’ sleuthing sister. The film premieres on Netflix in November.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!

Enola Holmes 2 premieres on Netflix on November 4.

