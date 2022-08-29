Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]

There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.

East Aurora Home Sells For $1.38 Million

Earlier this month, this home at 230 Hamlin Avenue in East Aurora was sold for a whopping $1.38 million after being on the market for less than two months. It’s the 32nd home of over a million dollars sold in Erie County this year, and the fourth sold in East Aurora alone.

When you take a peek inside this palatial 3,695-square-foot house, you can actually see why it went for so much money. This home has a rustic-meets-modern vibe and boasts five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half baths, central air, a fully finished basement, a saltwater pool, and floor-to-ceiling windows with jaw-dropping views.

The lush landscaping out front gives this home a storybook-like feel. Even in the winter, when the Buffalo area is admittingly at its ugliest - the snow-covered trees you can see through the windows look absolutely magical. It seems like the perfect place to live for a large family who loves the outdoors.

Take a look inside this million-dollar East Aurora home, and try not to get too jealous of its new owners.