Authorities are still investigating a crash on Tuesday that killed a Saratoga county man.

Emergency responders and New York State Police were called to the scene of the crash on State Route 28 in the town of Kingston at approximately 4:00pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2022.

Police say the investigation revealed that 40-year-old Tramayne Holmes of Milton, New York, was driving a 2006 Subaru Legacy eastbound on State Route 28 when it appears that "he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor trailer head on."

The driver of the Peterbilt tractor trailer was identified as 60-year-old Daniel Warner of Margaretville, New York. He was treated by Mobil Life and then brought to HealthAlliance Hospital (Westchester Medical Center Health Network) with injuries that State Police described as "minor."

Tramayne Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYSP says that the road was closed for approximately three hours while authorities investigated the crash and cleaned up the spilling of diesel fuel on and along the roadway.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. Police have not yet said what may have caused Holmes to lose control of the vehicle.

The investigation continues. Police are asking any witnesses, persons with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation to contact police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

