Police Searching for Missing 17-Year-Old from Malone, New York

Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager from Franklin County, New York.

Brandon M. King is a 17-year-old male described as being 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen leaving his home in Malone, New York on Friday, April 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00am. At that time he was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have information that would be helpful to investigators, is asked to call Investigator Bishop with the New York State Police at: (518) 483.5000 and refer to case #10794852.

No other information about the disappearance is available. Police have not said whether they believe that Brandon was with anyone at the time of his disappearance.

Regardless of the area, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Regional Crime Stoppers work together to share information confidentially with other agencies.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

