UPDATE: Utica Police Say 15-Year-Old Is Safe
UPDATE: 03/11/2022 2349 India Evans has been located and is safe. The Utica Police Department is thanking members of the public for their assistance in this case.
Police are asking for help finding a missing girl.
The Utica Police Department says that authorities believe 15-year-old India Evans is staying somewhere in the greater Utica area, but she has not returned home or attended school.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the UPD’s Juvenile Aid Unit at (315) 223.3563.
Chloe Wall Still Missing
UPDATE: 03/17/2022 1542 The Rome Police Department says that Chloe Wall has been located and is safe.
Original Story:
Police in Rome are also still searching for a missing girl.
This week police in Rome reported that Chloe Wall has still not returned home and they are asking for help from the public with leads in the case. The 14-year-old has not been seen since she left her home on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call your local police services or Rome Police at: (315) 339.7780.
Telephone tips, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
According to the FBI, in 2021 there were 337,195 National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries for missing children. Of those more than 27,000 were cases of endangered runaways according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.