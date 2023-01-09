A 26-year-old woman critically injured in a stabbing incident last week on Main Street in village of Mohawk has died.

Tkeyah LaPlante passed away on Friday night, two days after the stabbing.

Police had arrested and charged 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines with attempted murder and assault, and being held in the Herkimer County Jail on $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond.

It's is expected Goodhines' charges will be upgraded following LaPlante's death.

