It's been a rough few weeks for New Hartford School District.

Last night as I was heading to bed, I caught several messages left by concerned parents regarding one of the local elementary schools. Apparently, their kids came home with stories that a student had written an apparent hit list that named several students and teachers.

Get our free mobile app

Parents were understandably trying to find more information since children are not the most reliable storytellers - and that turned out to be exactly the case here.

Robert L. Bradley Elementary School Principal James Davis came forward regarding what happened to help ease panicked parents. In an email sent to the community, which was shared with WIBX, Davis explained a student notified a teacher about a possible threat against other students. That teacher then "promptly informed school officials."

"The New Hartford Police Department was contacted and determined the threat to be not credible," the letter continued. Davis did not disclose the nature of the threat nor mention anything about a list of names as some parents have claimed.

The principal added that while this threat itself wasn't credible, "The district takes all threats seriously."

Threats are strictly prohibited in the New Hartford Code of Conduct. The district will investigate any threat or perceived threat and take appropriate action. Our top priority is providing a safe school environment for our students and staff.

Davis commended the student for coming forward with their concerns and encouraged all parents to educate their kids about reporting incidents that make them feel unsafe.

Davis also encouraged parents to reach out should they have any questions or concerns.

Parents Call For Childcare Subsidies Getty Images loading...

This incident comes shortly after New Hartford made international news for all the wrong reasons when a controversial piece of art depicting LeBron James made it to the district-wide art show.

7 Ways to Spot a Facebook Hoax A recent hoax claimed the Price Chopper Store in Oneida, NY, was closing its doors went viral both online and in the community. The report was debunked by WIBX after speaking directly with a Price Chopper rep.

Hoaxes spread on Facebook because they're designed to elicit a strong reaction, whether it be outrage or pure joy, in hopes of agitating people and stirring up controversy.

Here's how you can stop yourself from falling for the next fake news report. Gallery Credit: Megan

US News & World Report 2024: Central NY's Best High Schools U.S. News & World compared data of the nearly 25,000 high schools across the country to determine the best of the best. While the top 10 schools here in New York State were all from the NYC School District, here's how some CNY schools ranked in the annual report. Gallery Credit: Megan