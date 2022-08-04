Rome Police are looking for a man convicted of rape who failed to register his change of address.

Police say, 37-year-old James A. Howard, whose last known address was Dominick Street in the city, failed to report his address change. The charge is a Class E felony, according to Rome PD's Captain Kevin James, of the department's Detective Division.

Original charge was Rape 2nd a D felony in Utica and was arrested on April 29, 2004, according to James.

James says Howard has failed to report his address since 2021.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Wanted: James A. Howard

DOB: 04/03/1984 (37)

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 150 lbs

Description: Black Male

Last Known Address: W. Dominick St. Rome

Charges:

COR 0168-F (04) Failed to Report Change of Address Class E Felony

Howard has not registered his new address since 2021.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Howard, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

