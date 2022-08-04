$1 Million WNY Mansion Has Its Own ‘Tiki Bar’ Paradise [PHOTOS]

Sometimes you just need a good Jimmy Buffett or Kenny Chesney song to take your troubles away. Perhaps it's an island far away from the mainland that you can just relax on a beach. Maybe it's off the coast of the mainland with its own tropical scenery.

We don't have that sort of theme and vibe in Western New York, but that doesn't mean that sometimes we create our own vision of a tropical paradise in our own backyard.

There's one mansion in Western New York that just hit the market and it has an amazing back patio with its very own tiki bar. Yes, really.

Listed on Zillow for just under $1.1 million, this home in Orchard Park features over 5,300 square feet in space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The living room and kitchen stand out inside the home, as both have a ton of space and clearly a perfect home to hold family get-togethers and perhaps a party as well.

The master bedroom is huge and features its own couch with a king size bed. The basement is set up to be a game room and an exercise space.

The back yard is the standout feature, however, as the tiki bar is what sets this place apart.

It really does feel like you're in the Caribbean and it also has a huge patio space and an inground pool to soak up the sun.

Check out some of the photos below, courtesy of Zillow.

$1 Million WNY Mansion Has Its Own Tiki Bar Paradise Step inside this gorgeous home with a tiki bar paradise.

