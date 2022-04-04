Biggest Monster Truck Event in Utica History Coming & You Can Compete

The biggest monster truck event in Utica's history is coming this summer and you can compete. There's even a race for the kids and rides for everyone all day.

Versus Monster Trucks will be at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on July 23.

The monsters will be competing in heart-pounding skill competitions and insane freestyle madness. They are all competing to earn a spot in the Series Championship event in Plattsburgh on September 10th.

The whole family can be part of the show. The big kids can enter the Run Whatcha Brung Tough Truck series, an open competition anyone can enter. The little kids can sign up for the Kids Power Wheels Race. Children ages 3-9 are eligible, but they must have their own power wheels vehicle and wear a helmet during the race. Power wheels cannot be modified in any way. Paint, decals, decorations, and cosmetics additions are ok modifications.

Event Details

Saturday July 23, 2022

Show starts @ 7:00pm

Gates open @ 4:00pm

Track Pass from 5:00-6:30pm

The Track Pass allows you to get up close to the monster trucks and get autographs from your favorite driver before the show. Only 1,800 tickets will be available for the event.

Rides in a real monster truck will be running all day. Monster ride truck tickets will be available at the event.

Tickets

First 100 Advance Adult Tickets - $15.00

Next 150 Advance Adult Tickets - $18.00

Next 250 Advance Adult Tickets - $21.00

Remaining Advance Adult Tickets - $24.00

First 100 Advance Kids Tickets - $5.00

All Advance Kids Tickets - $10.00

Tickets will be available on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Versusmonstertrucks.com.

