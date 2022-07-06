Police are releasing information about a several months-long investigation into a theft reported last fall.

State Police say that they were called by officials with the Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union on October 7, 2021. Police say the initial complaint was that approximately $131,206.51 had been taken from the credit union.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the preliminary “investigation revealed that Villegas opened a fraudulent account with the credit union using the stolen (identity) of another individual.” Police say he subsequently bought many high-ticket items including “jewelry, clothing, and airline tickets.”

Police identified 24-year-old Yariel Villegas from Carmel, New York as the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (felony)

Identity Theft in the First Degree (felony)

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

(AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.)

