More Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Trending Up in Oneida County

Hospitalizations in Oneida County are back up into double digits, and so are new positive COVID-19 cases to close out the weekend.

There are 54 new COVID-19 cases in the county since Friday and 91 since last Monday. There were no new deaths.

The hospitalization rate has been inching up, especially during the last week. On October 12th, there were no COVID-19 patients in Oneida County hospitals. That number has been increasing since then and accelerating mores in the last week. There were 5 patients hospitalized on October 19th, and 5 as of Monday, October 19th. 12 patients are now hospitalized in Oneida County hospitals, 3 of those patients are nursing home residents. 1 patients is hospitalized outside Oneida County. There are currently 161 positive cases in the County. There were 111 positive cases in the County back on October 12th.

There were also a handful of new possible public exposures in the County.

Potential Public Exposures

10/5/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Place of exposure: Home Depot

Address of exposure: 545 French Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/19/20

10/6/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.

Place of exposure: Home Depot

Address of exposure: 545 French Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/20/20

Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/20/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Place of exposure: Bremer’s Wine & Liquor

Address of exposure: 4684 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/20/20

10/8/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/22/20

10/9/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Twin Orchards

Address of exposure: 4695 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/23/20

See the Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard here.