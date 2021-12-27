Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Central NY, Starting With Snow Then Ice

While we didn't really get a white Christmas in 2021, it looks like we could get a touch of snow to round out the year.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a winter weather advisory for Oneida, Madison, and Otsego counties effective Today (Monday, December, 27th) at 1 pm. We're set to get a wintry mix hitting these counties in Central New York, a mix consisting of some snowfall to start followed by some ice that might make morning travel on Tuesday a little tricky.

They aren't expecting us to be pummeled by snow, which we've yet to get hit by a storm like that during the cold season yet this year. Instead, the National Weather Service is saying we can expect an inch or so of snow to hit the ground in the three counties mentioned above. Areas in higher elevations could see a decent amount more than just an inch or two.

A good portion of the storm we will see is going to be freezing rain. That freezing rain could leave our roads covered in one to two-tenths of an inch of ice. While it may not sound like much, it is just enough to make travel slow down for the morning commute.

The winter weather advisory will expire Tuesday, December 28th, at 7 am. In the meantime, the Oneida County Sheriffs' office is advising you to take it slow on the roadways to avoid trouble and plan for a little extra time in your commute as you would in any other storm.

While this storm won't deliver massive amounts of snow, some storms from the past have. Remember Gail from a few years ago? Keep scrolling to see pictures of more storms in Central New York history.

Winter Storm Gail Buries New York in Record Snow It's hard to believe one year ago, rather than the record high temperatures, New York saw record snowfall.

Snow Blankets Central New York 2018 It wasn't a Stella storm but it was close. Mother Nature hit CNY with a late Winter storm, dumping anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet of snow in 2018.

Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017 How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet.