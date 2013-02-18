Morrisville Drug Raid Results In One Arrest, Seizure of Cocaine and Marijuana

A SUNY Morrisville student from Westbury, New York, is in hot water following a raid by Madison County Sheriff's Deputies at his Morrisville apartment.

Shortly after midnight this morning, Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators and the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at the East Main Street apartment of Javontay Lindsey, 20.

During the search, $11,000 were found, along with a small amount of cocaine and 130 grams of marijuana valued at $2,600.