Motorcyclist and Passenger Both Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop
A Verona motorcyclist and a female passenger are both facing charges after a traffic stop late Wednesday night.
State Police conducted the stop on State Route 365 after the operator of a motorcycle was clocked doing 84 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.
The Trooper interviewed the rider and noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. Field sobriety tests indicated he was allegedly intoxicated.
During the course of the traffic stop a female passenger attempted to prevent Troopers from towing the vehicle and allegedly kicked a Trooper while being placed in a patrol vehicle.
44-Year-Old Christopher Harris was charged with Aggravated DWI for having a BAC higher than .18%. He was also ticketed for speeding and having a loud exhaust. 40-year-old Kelly Williams is facing Harassment and Obstructing Governmental Administration charges. Both are scheduled to appear in the Town of Verona Court on October 24, 2017.