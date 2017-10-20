A Verona motorcyclist and a female passenger are both facing charges after a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

State Police conducted the stop on State Route 365 after the operator of a motorcycle was clocked doing 84 in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.

The Trooper interviewed the rider and noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. Field sobriety tests indicated he was allegedly intoxicated.

During the course of the traffic stop a female passenger attempted to prevent Troopers from towing the vehicle and allegedly kicked a Trooper while being placed in a patrol vehicle.