Got Change? The US Mint Wants You To Move Those Coins

Are we slowly becoming a cashless society? Back in the day (here I go again, reminiscing about the good old days), cash was our primary source for paying for a product, debt, etc. Now, credit cards, debit cards, checks, money orders, and a bunch of other ways to pay, have replaced the dollars and cents we had in our wallets and pockets.

When was the last time you actually had loose change in your pocket? I used to, and I had paper money in my wallet. Now, not so much. I have a cup in my office for coins in case I have a craving for something in the vending machine, and I have a penny jar at home, but aside from that, I don't really have any use for coins.

The United States Mint has recently sent out a request to the nation to get coins moving. They are asking the public to pay with exact change or turn cash in at coin recycling kiosks.

"...coins are not circulating through the economy as quickly as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash transactions have decreased significantly since 2019, as more and more individuals have turned to performing their transactions electronically, which means that sometimes coins are not readily available where they are most needed. This is not a coin supply problem. It is a circulation problem." - US Mint

US Mint explains that many people and as well as businesses rely on cash to pay for items. You've probably seen those signs at various businesses asking for patrons for coins, and I know of several local diners that accept cash only.

For more information, visit the United States Mint website.

via United States Mint

