Mowat To Run For Oneida County Legislator

City of Utica Budget Director Heather Mowat has announced her candidacy for Oneida County Legislator in the 15th District.

The district encompasses a large section of New Hartford.

Mowat will be looking to replace Jim D’Onofrio, who will be stepping down after 30 years of service on the board.

Mowat, who grew up in Oneida County, is a Certified Public Accountant with experience in finance in both government and the private sector..

“I love our community, and I believe in public service. Now more than ever, we need qualified individuals in office to address the complex issues facing our County. Given my financial background, and unique and diverse experience in government and the private sector, I can be asset to my constituents" said Mowat.

She’s been endorsed by both the Town of New Hartford’s Republican Party and the Oneida County Conservative Party.

