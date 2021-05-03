Gable Reale To Run For Oneida County Legislator

A New Hartford woman has announced her candidacy for the Oneida County Board of Legislators.

Caroline Gable Reale will be running for the 15th District seat.

She’s been endorsed by the Oneida County Democratic and Working Families Party and will be running on both lines in November.

Reale says New Hartford needs a common sense, family first voice to represent them and she will do that with transparency and integrity.



She's worked locally as a television journalist in Utica at WKTV, WUTR and in Syracuse at WSYR.

15th District seat is currently held by James D’Onfrio, who is not seeking re-election after 30 years on the board.

Republican Heather Mowat has also announced her candidate for the seat.