Munnsville Man Arrested For Sex Abuse

A Munnsville man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year old.

42-year old Wade Berry is charged with sex abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say the charges stem from an incident that happened in the Town of Lee in November.

An order of protection was requested on behalf of the victim.

The victim has been offered counseling services through the Child Advocacy Center.​

