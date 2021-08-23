If you ever wanted to own a lodge in the beautiful Adirondacks, here’s your chance.

White Lake Lodge in Woodgate is up for sale for $1.99 million.

The lodge is located on Route 28 in Woodgate, along the shore of White Lake, with 250 feet of beach frontage.

It was built in 1920 and is located on 2.30 acres of land.

The property includes a new, 3,600 square foot two-bedroom home built in 2016 and seven Adirondack cabin and lodge buildings.

The cabins vary in size and can accommodate from 2 to 16 people and include 25 total bed and 10 and a half baths

The White Lake Lodge is in close proximity to Old Forge so you can enjoy fishing, boating, kayaking and swimming.

Extras on the property include a pontoon boat, canoe and kayaks, along with three floating docks

White Lake Lodge is a mixed-use property with historically strong income potential as one of the only wedding retreats in the area.

A rare opportunity to purchase for your own Adirondack compound or continue to run it as a successful business.

It’s professionally landscaped and includes most but not all furnishings.

Here are some other interior details:

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Electric Water Heater, Propane Water Heater

Ceiling Fan(s), four fireplaces, Cathedral Ceiling(s)

Bedrooms, 25

Bathrooms, 11

Full Bathrooms, 10

1/2 bathrooms

Here are more property details:



Total parking spaces: 1

Parking features: 1 Car Garage, Gravel Drive, RV Access/Parking

Garage spaces: 1

Covered spaces: 1

Has uncovered spaces: Yes

You can take a photo tour of the White Lake Inn property below:

