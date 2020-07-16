MV COVID Response Funds Shifts From Relief To Recovery

The Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund has now awarded more than $1 million to over 60 non-profits in Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

The fund was established in mid-March by the United Way of the Mohawk Valley and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

After having met community needs stemming from the pandemic’s initial impact, both organizations are turning their focus to a new phase – recovery.

“At the start of the pandemic, we experienced an initial rush of requests from nonprofits seeking assistance to meet the urgent and immediate needs of their organizations so they could continue to serve those most affected during a very difficult time,” said Jan Squadrito, senior community investment manager at The Community Foundation. “Now, we are shifting our attention to the longer-term consequences many organizations are facing as a result of the pandemic, making sure that other needs are still being met in our community.”

Organizations in the two counties will have the chance to apply for funding related to COVID-19 impacts or high priority organizational needs.

Applications must be submitted online foundationhoc.org/apply at by August 14th at 4:00 p.m.