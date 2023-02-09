MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police
Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
Police say Vincett is wanted on two warrants issued in Madison County.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Leonard Michael Vincett
DOB: 08/21/1970 (52yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’6, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Location: Unknown
Charges: 2 Warrants
Warrant #1: Madison County Superior Court bench warrant:
· Failed to appear for sentencing for Grand Larceny 4th (E felony) conviction.
(stemming from incident which occurred on 5/28/2022)
Warrant #2: Oneida City Court warrant:
· Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 4th (C felony)
· Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th (x2) (A misdemeanor)
(stemming from incident that occurred on 5/29/2022)
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Vincett, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]