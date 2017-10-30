MV Crimes Stoppers Teams Up With Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is expanding its reach in Oneida County.

Beginning on Wednesday, crime tips will be received 24/7 through the Oneida County 911 Center in Oriskany.

A Crime Stoppers Coordinator assigned to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office will then be responsible for providing information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Executive Director James Glorioso says the partnership will assure the most efficient dissemination of information as it's received.

Glorioso says Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers has received about 850 tips since it was launched in 2015

Tips can still be submitted through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website or by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).